Pet of the Day: Anna Marie

Last Updated: January 21, 2018 at 6:12 am

Anna Marie is an 8-month-old, female domestic shorthair kitten. She is currenton all of her vaccinations, has been spayed and has tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and AIDS. She loves attention from everyone and enjoys being brushed. Her adoption fee is $50 with an approved application. Office hours at A Second Chance Animal Shelter are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.