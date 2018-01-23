Pet of the Day Marvin

Last Updated: January 21, 2018 at 6:06 am

Marvin is a 4month-old, male, grey tabby Kitten. He loves attention and will lick you all over! He gets along well with all cats and some dogs. He is current on all of his vaccinations, and has been neutered and tested negative for feline leukemia and AIDS. We are still running a special on all of our cats and kittens for $50, with an approved application. You can get pre–approved by submitting your adoption application online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com.