JV Eagles defeat JV War Eagles

Last Updated: January 20, 2018 at 5:09 am

The Scott’s Branch High School junior varsity boys’ basketball team defeated the C.E. Murray High School junior varsity boys’ team by a final score of 17-10. Nyquan Lee led the junior varsity Eagles with seven points, while Almont Rendell followed with three points. Damonte Fludd, Savior Seaberry and Brandon Noble scored two points each. Gabriel Oliver followed up with one point. Reeco Tisdale led the C.E. Murray junior varsity War Eagles with six points. Deitrie Izzarel and Decarius Gibson each scored two points.