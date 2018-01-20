District 2 honors student for win in Santee Electric Cooperative Chistmas Card Contest

The Clarendon School District 2 Board of Trustees honored Skylar Dymond Jan. 16 during the board’s regular monthly meeting for her win in the Sante Electric Cooperative’s Christmas Card Contest. The Manning Elementary School fifth-grader was chosen with a small number of students from fourth and fifth grades throughout 50 schools in South Carolina to have her design serve as the official Christmas card for the utility.