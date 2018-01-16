Laurence Manning Academy First Semester Headmaster’s List

The following students were named to the Laurence Manning Academy Headmaster’s List for the First Semester of the 2017-18 school year.

SECOND GRADE

Terri Floyd – Elijah Saulsgiver, Sophia Timmons, and Lilyana Tutt.

Anna Lynn Gamble – Daley Boykin, Zach Cornor, Willson Epps, Charleston Hodge, Logan Hudson, Landry Lee, Miranda Price, Logan Starnes, and Caroline Welch.

Kristen Rembert – Alyssa Ardis, Summer Carey, Landon Duke, John Harper Livingston, Gavin Mathis, Caleb Poplin, Christian Stermock, Crosby Tisdale, Wilson Tisdale, and Eli Wilson.

THIRD GRADE

Meagan Glass – Aidan Floyd, Lucy McCarron, Robbie Robertson, Tyler Woodward, and Claire Wright.

Courtney Johnson – Nathan Hyde, Norah McCraw, Purav Patel, Shely Patel, and Kaddin Spigner.

Meg Martin- Adelaide Eaddy, Phen Field, Pierson Gamble, Chelsea Millix, Heyward Moore, Cooper Newman, Abigail Tanner, and Mary Madilyn Way.

FOURTH GRADE

Jackie Barwick – Anne Wilder Hartzog, Ryleigh Maynard, Maddie McCarron, William Phillips, Caroline Prothro, and Lily Wellborn.

Erica Eaddy – Whitley Boykin, Madelyn Coker, Gabrielle Garrison, Hayden Mitchiner, and JJ Ward.

Rebekah Fraser – Ashley Rae Hodge, Jiya Patel, Lyza Pricklemyer, and Matthew Ragan.



FIFTH GRADE

Kaylee Avins, Lainey Baggette, Anna Kate Beane, Dakota Brailsford, Beau Carraway, Rory Carter, Maddie Clark, Olivia Danback, Rivers Ann Gardner, Daniel Geddings, Kinsey Hatchell, Jackson Jolly, Campbell McInnis, Layton Morris, and Seth Witherspoon.



SIXTH GRADE

Cam Barrineau, Layken Caines, Georgia Cantlon, Katie Clark, Haley Cruse, Savannah Feagin, Abi Fraser, Carlyn Hill, Brya Jackson, Hugh Jones, Cadin Ragan, Joshua Stevens, and Caroline Weaver.



SEVENTH GRADE

Jordan Baker, Karley Brown, Cadence Coker, Anna Kate Dubose, Henry Durant, Eva Eaddy, Jayden Hunt, Emily Isgett, Ethan Lee. Hailey Lynch, Chandler Newman, Hannah Nave, Nathan Phan, Emily Porter, Campbell Proctor, Noah Tanner, Parker Tisdale, Ansley Welch, and Ariyelle Wells.

EIGHTH GRADE

Gray Barrineau, Emily Fishburne, Grace Jones, Reese McInnis, and Aarsh Patel.

NINTH GRADE

Madison Dagesse, Piper Ferris, Trystan Foht, Hannah Fraser, Gracie Hudson, Johnson Jolly, James Kaiser, Mason Lee, Bailey Moore, Britton Morris, Brooke Reed, and Hunter Vohs.

10th GRADE

Evan Ardis, W. Barrineau, Breanna Boykin, Alyssa Gottheiner, Hailey Isgett, Kaitlyn Jordan, Madison Lew, Eaddy Osteen, and Carrie Rickenbaker.

11th GRADE

Logan Cruse, Grayson Gamble, Kate Johnson, Laura Helen Johnson, Leah London, Alexis McCabe, Morgan Morris, Joshua Pack, Cheyenne Rose, Rachael South, Seth Stamps, and Sarah Faye Turner.

12th GRADE

Lauren Bodiford, Emilee Byrd, Abbie Patrick, Carly Prebish, Hunter Ren, and Justin Wright.