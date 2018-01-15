Scott releases statement on King’s legacy

Scott Tim

 U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) released the following statement in celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.:

“Dr. King was undeniably an American hero. His passion, his blood, sweat, and tears, and his ultimate sacrifice are forever an integral part of our country’s history.

“He taught us about the strength to love in the face of hate, saying ‘darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.’ He showed us resilience in the face of adversity and injustice by working every single day for equality and unity. He used his faith to remain hopeful that one day, children of color would be able to achieve their dreams.

“Because of Dr. King’s unending quest for justice, our American family is better off. Today, nearly 50 years after his death, we should continue to live out his legacy every single day.“