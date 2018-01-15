Dream Walk at USC Sumter today

Last Updated: January 14, 2018 at 7:06 am

The University of South Carolina Sumter will hold its 18th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Walk at 9:30 a.m. Monday, with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Nettles Building.

The Dream Walk is a community-led effort that acknowledges and celebrates the meaning and purpose of the day that honors the slain civil rights activist. The college will hold a program of celebration after the walk at 11 a.m. There will be a speaker and musical performances.

T-shirts will be available for a $13 donation. There is no cost to walk. The Dream Walk is co-sponsored by USC Sumter, Morris College and Central Carolina Technical College. This year’s theme is “We Shall Always March Ahead.” For more information, visit <a href=”http://uscsumter.edu” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>uscsumter.edu</a>.