Gardner named Miss Laurence Manning Academy 2018
by Robert Joseph Baker | January 14, 2018 12:01 am
Jordan Gardner was crowned Saturday evening as Miss Laurence Manning Academy 2018 in the school’s annual pageant. Ashlyn Moore was named 2nd runner-up, while Maia Grams was 1st runner-up. (Photos provided by LaRena Evers Powers).
