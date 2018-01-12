McLeod welcomes thoracic surgeon to cancer team

Last Updated: January 12, 2018 at 8:23 am

The McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research welcomed Dr. Wayne Holley recently to its medical team. Holley cares for patients at McLeod Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates.

A board-certified thoracic surgeon, Holley practices general thoracic surgery and thoracic surgical oncology. His areas of expertise include thoracotomy; thoroscopy; and robotic-assisted minimally invasive procedures, including lobectomy, wedge resection, esophagectomy, thymectomy, lymph node dissection and chest wall resection.

Holley received his medical degree from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville in 1985. He completed a general surgery residency at the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center in Memphis in 1990; a thoracic surgery residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi, in 1992; and a thoracic surgical oncology fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, New York, in 2014.

Prior to joining McLeod, Holley was on medical staff at St. Joseph/Chandler Health System in Savannah, Georgia. With more than 32 years of experience, Holley enjoys building medical relationships with his patients.

“McLeod is a culture of an institute different than any other that I have ever been part of,” said Holley. “I am proud to be joining the teams of Oncology and Heart and Vascular. It is my goal that McLeod Health be a destination for thoracic oncology care. Our multi-disciplinary team consisting of medical and radiation oncology, pulmonary medicine, interventional radiology, pathology, and thoracic surgery will deliver the best outcomes possible for patients with cancer of the chest.”

He is a member of the American College of Surgeons, the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, the Southern Thoracic Surgical Association and the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer.

Holley and his wife of 30 years, Lori, have one daughter, Caroline, who is a fourth-grade teacher in Spartanburg.

McLeod Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates accepts patients by physician referral. For more information, call (843) 777-7020.