Fire response blocking highway
by Staff Reports | January 9, 2018 5:50 pm
A structure fire is reportedly causing traffic problems on U.S. 15 between Sumter and Paxville near the Sumter-Clarendon line, according to reports. Little is known about the fire, but that first responders may be slightly blocking the roadway. Witnesses are reporting sitting at a standstill in traffic.
