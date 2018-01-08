Marion S. Pilcher

Last Updated: January 8, 2018 at 1:53 pm

Marion S. Pilcher, 39, of Southern Pines, North Carolina, died Saturday, Jan. 6, 2016.

Born Sept. 23, 1979, in Rock Hill, he was a son of John Pilcher III and Verna Moore. He graduated from Page High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, and later studied at Winthrop College in Rock Hill.

He soon discovered his skill as a businessman who thrived as a car dealer, working at several dealerships in North and South Carolina.

HE will be remembered with the legacy of the children he loved, his sense of humor and as a courageous fighter. He finally lost the fight to leukemia on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

His loved ones are consoled by the fact that hislong and painful struggles are over and he is at peace with his eternal Father.

Survivors besides his parents include two young children, Mason and Madison Pilcher; his four siblings, John Pilcher, Doug Pilcher, Mary Campbell Cohn and Glenn Pilcher; and his extended family, friends and former colleagues.

The family will hold a memorial at a future date, which will be announced to family and close friends. Interment will be at the Moore family plot in Manning.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be considered for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

The family will hold a memorial at a future date that will be announced to family and close friends. He will be interred at the Moore family plot in Manning, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are considered to the Leukemia and Lymphoma society by calling 1 (888) 557-7177