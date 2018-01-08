Closings and delays for Monday, Jan. 8
by Submitted by Reader | January 8, 2018 12:50 am
The following will operate on a normal schedule Monday.
- Clarendon County offices
- City of Manning offices
- Town of Summerton offices
- Town of Turbeville offices
- Clarendon Hall
- BranCo Adult Day Care LLC
The following will operate on a two-hour delay Monday.
- Clarendon School District 1 (one-hour delay for faculty and staff).
- Clarendon School Disstrict 2 (one-hour delay for faculty and staff).
- Clarendon County Council on Aging.
The following will remain closed Monday.
- Laurence Manning Academy
