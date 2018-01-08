ManningLive

Closings and delays for Monday, Jan. 8

by | January 8, 2018 12:50 am

The following will operate on a normal schedule Monday.

  • Clarendon County offices
  • City of Manning offices
  • Town of Summerton offices
  • Town of Turbeville offices
  • Clarendon Hall
  • BranCo Adult Day Care LLC

The following will operate on a two-hour delay Monday.

  • Clarendon School District 1 (one-hour delay for faculty and staff).
  • Clarendon School Disstrict 2 (one-hour delay for faculty and staff).
  • Clarendon County Council on Aging.

The following will remain closed Monday.

  • Laurence Manning Academy

