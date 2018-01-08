Closings and delays for Monday, Jan. 8

The following will operate on a normal schedule Monday.

Clarendon County offices

City of Manning offices

Town of Summerton offices

Town of Turbeville offices

Clarendon Hall

BranCo Adult Day Care LLC

The following will operate on a two-hour delay Monday.

Clarendon School District 1 (one-hour delay for faculty and staff).

Clarendon School Disstrict 2 (one-hour delay for faculty and staff).

Clarendon County Council on Aging.

The following will remain closed Monday.