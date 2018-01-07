2-hour delay for District 2 schools
by Submitted via Email | January 7, 2018 4:39 pm
Last Updated: January 7, 2018 at 4:47 pm
Clarendon School District 2 schools will operate on a two-hour delay Monday. Faculty will be on a one-hour delay.
