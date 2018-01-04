ManningLive

Clarendon 2, 3 schools closed Friday

by | January 4, 2018 2:46 pm

Clarendon School District 2 and 3 schools will be closed Friday.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live