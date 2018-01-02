ACE recalls work boots due to injury hazard

Last Updated: December 31, 2017 at 1:13 am

ACE has issued a recall on pairs of work boots previously advertised as puncture-resistant, but were ultimately not manufactured with the puncture-resistant plate, posing an injury hazard to users.

The company issued the recall earlier this week for about 4,400 pairs of the boots, which were sold all over the United States.

The recall involves two specific styles of the ACE work boots made by Shoes for Crews. The style number is printed on the inside of the boot on the tongue label. One of the styles is ACE Zeus No. 76054 in sizes 7-11.5 and 12-14. The second style is ACE Republic No. 77667 in sizes 4.5-11.5 and 12-16. The colors for both styles is black.

The company’s remedy will be a refund to customers who return the merchandise. For more information, call Shoes for Crews at 1 (888) 770-7018 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, or visit www.shoesforcrews.com, and click on Recall Notice.