Dear Santa: Marlanalynn Lee

Last Updated: December 29, 2017 at 9:47 pm

Dear Santa,

Santa want is it like at the North Poul. Do you like football. Want do my elfs do at the North Poul. My elfs are so funny. Want do you do at the North Poul. Santa how many elfs do you have. Do you have cookies at the North Poul. Santa I love my elfs. I have been a good child. Will you give me big gifes. Santa I love Christmas it’s the best. Santa can I have a puppy for Christmas. I love you Santa you are the best.

Love,

Marlanalynn Lee

LMA 3rd Graders