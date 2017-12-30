Dear Santa: Abby Barrett
Dear Santa,
Do You Drek hot chocleit? How many elvs bus it tay to make toys. Can I have the opes. American doll griol clows. Can I have phone and tablet. Thank you For putting candy canes on our Chresmas tree. Can I have some slime Please. Love, Abby Barrett
