Dear Santa: Abby Barrett

Last Updated: December 29, 2017 at 5:52 pm

Dear Santa,

Do You Drek hot chocleit? How many elvs bus it tay to make toys. Can I have the opes. American doll griol clows. Can I have phone and tablet. Thank you For putting candy canes on our Chresmas tree. Can I have some slime Please. Love, Abby Barrett