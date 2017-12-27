ManningLive

Dear Santa: Jordan Welch

December 27, 2017

Dear Santa,
I want a pink chome bike, Beat the Bomb Game. Ultra DaShe Game, American girl doll, American girl doll jeep, and American girl doll clothes and a American girl doll Kitchen, I also want Pop the Pig, and a piano, and a Zuoomer Show Pony. From Jordan Welch
MPS 2nd Grade

