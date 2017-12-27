Dear Santa: Jordan Welch

Last Updated: December 27, 2017 at 2:31 am

Dear Santa,

I want a pink chome bike, Beat the Bomb Game. Ultra DaShe Game, American girl doll, American girl doll jeep, and American girl doll clothes and a American girl doll Kitchen, I also want Pop the Pig, and a piano, and a Zuoomer Show Pony. From Jordan Welch

MPS 2nd Grade