Dear Santa: Jordan Welch
by Submitted by Reader | December 27, 2017 3:14 pm
Last Updated: December 27, 2017 at 2:31 am
Dear Santa,
I want a pink chome bike, Beat the Bomb Game. Ultra DaShe Game, American girl doll, American girl doll jeep, and American girl doll clothes and a American girl doll Kitchen, I also want Pop the Pig, and a piano, and a Zuoomer Show Pony. From Jordan Welch
MPS 2nd Grade
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.