Boy who dedicated birthday to others donates toys to children’s home
by Leigh Ann Maynard | December 21, 2017 12:32 am
Mark Williamson, who held his 8th birthday Dec. 10 while asking for presents for other children less fortunate than himself, visited the Turbeville Children’s Home this past week with friends Hannah Holliday and Ryleigh Maynard to deliver more than $700 worth of toys to the children staying there.
