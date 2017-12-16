Barbara Jean Wilder

BRONX, New York – Barbara Jean Wilder, 71, died Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital in Bronx.

Born in Summerton, she was a daughter of the late Pinckney and Louise Adger Wilder and mother of Charvonnia Renee Wilder Massaline.

Survivors include her daughter, Charvonnia Renee Wilder-Massaline and her granddaughter, Erykah Brianna “Kiwi” Massaline, both of Brandon, Florida; four brothers, Felix Boston of Pinewood, Pinkney (Shellyanne) Wilder III of Durham, North Carolina, Harold (Nanako) Wilder of Sumter and Kenneth Wilder of Pinewood; eight sisters, Thelma Wilder of Bronx, Cora Shannon and Dorothy Wilder of Pinewood, Bessie Spence of New York, New York, Brenda Wilder-Watkins of Brandon, Marguerite “Lois” Wilder and Linda Shannon, both of Sumter, and Betty Richardson of Dallas; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Silver, with the Rev. W.J. Chandler, pastor, officiating. Burial was held in the church cemetery.

Visitation was held Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, at Dyson’s Home for Funerals Chapel.

The casket was placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

The family will receive friends at the family home, 1143 Coard Road in Panola.

Professional services have been entrusted to Dyson’s Home for Funerals, 237 Main St. in Summerton, SC (803) 485-4280.