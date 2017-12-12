LMA JV Swampcats defeat Kings Academy

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity boys’ basketball team defeated The Kings Academy by a final score of 48-9 on Monday night. Austin Deppa had 14 points, while Gabs Harris had 12, Trey Sharpe had six, Denzell Sigler had six and Johnson Jolly and Buddy Gales had four points each. The team’s record is now 3-2.