Lady Saints fall to Patrick Henry
by Submitted via Email | December 12, 2017 9:52 am
The Clarendon Hall varsity girls’ basketball team lost to Patrick Henry by a score of 53-22 on Monday night. Whitney Avins led the Lady Saints with eight points. Mallory McIntosh added six points.
