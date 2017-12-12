JV Lady Saints defeat Patrick Henry Academy
by Staff Reports | December 12, 2017 11:32 am
The Clarendon Hall junior varsity girls’ basketball team picked up a region win over Patrick Henry Academy by a score of 26-23 on Monday night to go 2-1 in region play. Bailey Corbett led the Lady Saints with 10 points Amberly Way added five points, while Hadleigh McIntosh and McKenley Wells had four points each. The Saints will play Friday against Andrew Jackson Academy at home.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.