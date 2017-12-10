Edward Mickens

Last Updated: December 10, 2017 at 4:31 pm

WINNSBORO – Edward Mickens, 49, husband of Sarah Mickens, died Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at his home, 255 Pump House Road in Winnsboro.

Born Jan. 28, 1968, in Turbeville, he was a son of the late Robert Lee Player and Daisy Mae Gamble MIckens.

Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.