Edward Mickens
by Samuels Funeral Home LLC | December 10, 2017 4:26 pm
Last Updated: December 10, 2017 at 4:31 pm
WINNSBORO – Edward Mickens, 49, husband of Sarah Mickens, died Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at his home, 255 Pump House Road in Winnsboro.
Born Jan. 28, 1968, in Turbeville, he was a son of the late Robert Lee Player and Daisy Mae Gamble MIckens.
Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.