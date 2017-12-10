County Council to meet Monday
by Robert Joseph Baker | December 10, 2017 11:36 am
Last Updated: December 9, 2017 at 11:49 pm
Clarendon County Council will meet 6 p.m. Monday in chambers at the Clarendon County Administration Building on Sunset Drive in Manning.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.