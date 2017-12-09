Saints defeat Jefferson Davis Academy

The Clarendon Hall varsity boys’ basketball team defeated Jefferson Davis Academy Friday night by a score of 83-57 to run the region record to 2-0 on the season. The Saints were led by Tyrese Mitchum, who scored 22 points, and Zyan Gilmore, who scored 17 points. Kylic Horton added 13 points, and Dylan Way led the Saints in rebounding with 10 to go along with his nine points. The Saints are now 3-1 on the season.