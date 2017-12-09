Governor orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of late Finney
by Submitted via Email | December 9, 2017 4:12 am
Last Updated: December 8, 2017 at 10:16 pm
Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sunup through sunset on Saturday, in honor of the late Chief Justice Ernest A. Finney Jr., in recognition of his extraordinary service to the state of South Carolina.
