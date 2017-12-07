Lady Eagles defeat Timmonsville

The Scott’s Branch High School Lady Eagles defeated Timmonsville High School on the road Tuesday night by a final score of 43-39. Cambria Parker and Teja Madison led the team in scoring, with 10 points each. Mary Winberly followed closely with nine points, while Jazlyn Bowman had seven points. Tonia Lawson had four points, while Chaniya Monroe and Mercedes Oliver had two points and one point, respectively.