Get your copy of Clarenopoly today!
by Leigh Ann Maynard | December 7, 2017 12:10 pm
The Manning Times is currently selling Clarenopoly, a Clarendon-based version of the classic board game. Properties are local, as are the Chance and Community Chest card instructions. Each game is $25. They will make unique Christmas gifts. Pick yours up from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
