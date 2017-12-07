Allied Air investing in Orangeburg facility, creating 100 new jobs

Last Updated: December 7, 2017 at 10:45 am

Allied Air Enterprises, a manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning solutions, has committed to investing about $10 million at its existing Orangeburg County manufacturing facility over the next five years.

This new capital investment is expected to create 100 new jobs.

“Our commitment to invest in the Orangeburg facility is a direct result of the hard work and efforts of our local team members at the plant,” said Allied Air Enterprises Director of Human Resources Baxter Krutsch. “We have become a part of the local community over the last 16 years and look forward to a successful partnership for many years to come.”

Allied Air is a component of Lennox International Inc., a global leader in the heating, air conditioning and refrigeration markets. Allied Air brings together the collective strengths of six comfort brands, including Armstrong Air, AirEase, Concord, Ducane, Allied Commercial and Magic-Pak.The company is headquartered in West Columbia, with its flagship manufacturing plant located in Orangeburg.

“The fact that a company like Allied Air Enterprises continues to grow its operations in Orangeburg County shows that South Carolina is open for business,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “These 100 new jobs will make a big difference in the community, and we’re grateful for this terrific company’s commitment to our state.”

Located at 355 Millennium Drive in Orangeburg, the company’s Orangeburg County plant produces complete HVAC units, along with replacement parts, for both residential and commercial HVAC products.

“It’s always an inspiration to see one of South Carolina’s existing industries succeed,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “I’m proud to congratulate Allied Air Enterprises and look forward to supporting them as they continue to grow and thrive here.”