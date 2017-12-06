Barbara Jean Wilder
by Dyson’s Home for Funerals | December 6, 2017 3:40 am
Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 7:44 am
BRONX, New York – Barbara Jean Wilder, 71, died Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital in Bronx.
Born in Summerton, she was a daughter of the late Pinckney and Louise Adger Wilder.
The family will receive friends at the family home, 1143 Coard Road in Pinewood.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dyson’s Home for Funerals of Summerton, (803) 485-4280.
