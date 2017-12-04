JV Lady Swampcats defeat Trinity-Byrnes

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity girls’ basketball team defeated Trinity-Byrnes in Darligton on Monday afternoon by a final score of 21-18. Brianna Boykin led the JV Lady Swampcats in the scoring with eight points, followed by Peyton Davis and Carrie Rickenbaker, each of whom scored eight points. The team has improved to 2-1 on the season with the win and plays again 4 p.m. Tuesday at Ben Lippen.