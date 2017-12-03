Lady Swampcats defeat Oakbrook Knights

The Laurence Manning Academy varsity Lady Swampcats’ basketball team defeated the Oakbrook Knights 58-50 on Saturday. Brooke Bennett led the Lady Swampcats with a double-double and 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Abbie Patrick, Olivia Coker and Sarah Frazier led the team in rebounds. each contributed 10 points, while Catherine Burns had six points and Mason Ham and Sara Knight Nalley had two points each. The tam is now 2-2 on the season. The Lady Swampcats will face Trinity Byrnes 5:30 p.m. Monday away from home.