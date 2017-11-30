District 2 to hold special meeting Thursday
by Robert Joseph Baker | November 30, 2017 2:15 am
Last Updated: November 29, 2017 at 7:18 pm
The Clarendon School District 2 Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the district office, 15 Major Drive in Manning.
