Barrineau Parade to be held Saturday
by Staff Reports | November 30, 2017 11:37 am
The annual Barrineau Christmas Parade will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in “downtown Barrineau.”
by Staff Reports | November 30, 2017 11:37 am
The annual Barrineau Christmas Parade will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in “downtown Barrineau.”
© Copyright 2017 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.