Manning native performs in percussion ensemble

Last Updated: November 16, 2017 at 9:59 am

Manning native Tyrice Murray, a music major at Coastal Carolina University, recently performed in the school’s Percussion Ensemble during its fall concert, which was held Nov. 7 at Wheelwright Auditorium.

The 16 student musicians in the ensemble showcased a wide variety of music composed specifically for percussion instruments under the direction of Jesse Willis, associate professor of music.

The group’s repertoire includes 20th-century works by composers like John Cage, Edgard Varese and Steve Reich as well as recent composers such as David Gillingham, Bob Becker and John Psathas. The ensemble also performed pieces composed by CCU faculty, students and local composers.