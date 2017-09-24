Adela Virginia Gladden Ridgeway

Adela Virginia Gladden Ridgeway, 79, widow of William Ervin Ridgeway Sr., died Sunday, September 24, 2017, at Palmetto Health Tuomey.

Born February 27, 1938, in Manning, she was a daughter of the late Alethia Gladden. She was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by four daughters, June Ard, Sandra Ridgeway, Pinky Justice (Ken), all of Manning and Linda Thames (Sparky) of Sumter; a brother, Joe Gladden of Sumter; nine grandchildren; and fifteen great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and mother, she was preceded in death by a son, William Ervin Ridgeway, Jr.; two great grandchildren; and her twin sister, Mary Frances Gladden.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27, 2017, at the Manning Cemetery with the Rev. David Carlson officiating.

Honorary pallbearers will include Joey Ard, Michael Ard, Jamie Ridgeway, Jeremy Ridgeway, Kenneth Justice, Jr., Donald M. Bagnal and Joe Harvin.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home of her daughter, June Ard, 609 Pine Court, Manning.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

