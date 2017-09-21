William James Clark Jr.

William James “Billy” Clark Jr., 87, widower of Irene Elaine Nakoniecznyj Clark, died Wednesday September 20, 2017, at Carolinas Medical Center in Pineville, NC.

Born Nov. 24, 1929, in Kingstree, he was a son of the late William James Clark Sr. and the late Flowers “Blossom” Norris Clark. He was a US Navy veteran, a Mason and a member of Jordan United Methodist Church.

He is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Clark Kennedy (Tony) of Tega Cay and Simone Clark Morris (Ed) of Evans, GA; a brother, Lt. Col. (Ret) Robert N. Clark (Sylvia) of Manning; and four grandchildren, Rebecca Kennedy, Rachel Kennedy, Sean Morris and Haylee Morris.

A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Katherine Haselden officiating. Burial will follow in the Manning Cemetery.

Pallbearers will inculde Tony Kennedy, Ed Morris, Sean Morris, Johnny Odom, Ron Wall and Louis Griffith.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Stephens Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Jordan United Methodist Church, c/o Colleen Bochette, 2048 Bethlehem Road, Manning, SC 29102 or to A Second Chance Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 607, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

