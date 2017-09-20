Tires slashed at Fleming Circle home

Last Updated: September 19, 2017 at 1:12 am

A man living in the 1100 block of Fleming Circle in Manning told deputies with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office that someone cut three of his tires on his black 2001 Honda Accord while he was parked, causing about $300 in damages, sometime between 8 and 8:45 p.m. Sept. 12.