Lucinda Fordham Holliday

Last Updated: September 20, 2017 at 10:48 am

PINEWOOD – Lucinda Fordham Holliday, 99, died Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at Palmetto Health Tuomey in Sumter.

Born in Clarendon County, she was a daughter of the late Johnny and Elizabeth Bracey Fordham. She was the widow of Jippy Holliday.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant UME Church in Panola, with the Rev. Lavaron Johnson, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in the chapel of Dyson’s Home for Funerals.

Mrs. Holliday will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service.

The family will receive friends at the home of her grandson and his wife, Gregory and Lawreen Holliday, 1555 Fullerton Road in Panola.

