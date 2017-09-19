Woman jumped by three female suspects

A 21-year-old woman living in the 300 block of East South St. in Manning told the Manning Police Department about 6:57 p.m Aug. 31 that three female suspects stated they wanted to fight her before attacking her in the area of the woman’s home. A witness said she attempted to get the females off of the victim, but she was pushed to the ground and assaulted herself. The victim allegedly had a large bump on her forehead and a possible bruise under her eye.