Pregnant woman tells police man hit her in the face, back of the head

A 26-year-old woman living in the first block of Branch Street in Manning told the Manning Police Department about 5:20 a.m. Aug. 30 that a 22-year-old man living in the same home hit her several times in the face, mouth and back of the head and arms with an open and closed fist during an argument about 4:15 a.m. that day. According to reports, the woman said she searched through the man’s phone and saw several texts from another woman and the two began to argue. The victim told police that she initially pushed the suspect “out of frustration,” reports indicate. Reports indicate that EMS was called because the alleged victim was pregnant.