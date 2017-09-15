Juvenile charged with criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping after incident at Manning High

The Manning Police Department charged a juvenile male earlier this week with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and kidnapping after the teen allegedly grabbed a female victim by the arm, dragged her into a restroom at Manning High school and sexually assaulted her.

Inv. Rick Elms said the male, who is 15 years old, is currently being detained by the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

He said the incident happened about 4:25 p.m. Sept. 7 when the victim, 14, approached the suspect in the hallway of the school while awaiting the arrival of her parents. The victim told police that the suspect allegedly asked her what she was doing, and then replied to her, “We can do something if you are bored.”

Reports indicate the juvenile suspect then asked the girl to come into the bathroom, and she refused. He then allegedly grabbed her by the arm and tried to drag her in the restroom, after which the victim said she sat down in an attempt to keep him from dragging her in there.

Reports indicate that once the suspect had the victim in the restroom, he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Elms said the incident is still under investigation.

Clarendon School District 2 Superintendent John Tindal said Friday that the district is “cooperating fully with law enforcement,” and declined further comment due to it involving a pending student matter.

This was not the juvenile’s only brush with law enforcement in the past week, however. Elms said that detectives with the Manning Police Department were able to develop the boy as a potential suspect in the Sept. 11 burglary of a Dollar General store. His identity was allegedly confirmed through video surveillance.

According to reports from the Manning Police Department, an employee with the Dollar General Store on South Mill Street told officers that the glass at the front entrance door was broken when she arrived Sept. 12.

Officers cleared the building and found no one inside. Video surveillance showed the alleged teenaged suspect thrown an object through the front door before entering the store and taking several items from the cellular phone rack.

Items taken included three Simple Mobile ZTE Majesty phones valued altogether at $87.