Adult, juvenile charged in Buckhorn break-in now face city charges

One adult and one juvenile charged early Monday morning for attempting to break into an RV parked in the Buckhorn subdivision now face more charged for similar offenses in the city limits of Manning.

Inv. Rick Elms with the Manning Police Department said Friday that Jakez Montee Conyers, 19, of 211 Dickson St., No. 5-E, in Manning faces two charges of theft from a motor vehicle, the same faced by a 14-year-old juvenile.

Elms said that after Conyers and the juvenile were charged Monday with the attempted RV break-in, he found items related to other break-ins from the same time period in a vehicle belonging to Conyers.

In the Buckhorn incident, Tim Baxley said in a release that the pair were seen with flashlights around the vehicle. They were stopped by deputies as they were leaving the scene and both were arrested.

Conyers was charged in that instance with theft from a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. The juvenile was charged with attempted theft from a motor vehicle.

In the city cases, a 55-year-old man living in the 300 block of Brockinton Road in Manning told police that someone entered his parked vehicle sometime between 12 and 3:30 a.m. Sept. 11 and took an Apple iPhone valued at $250.

In the other case, a 29-year-old woman living in the first block of Manchester Drive in Manning said someone had stolen her silver Macbook laptop and a pink .38-caliber pistol from her parked vehicle sometime before 10:52 a.m. Sept. 6.

Elms said that both the iPhone and the Macbook were found in Conyers’ vehicle after the Buckhorn arrest. The pistol was not recovered.