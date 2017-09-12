City trash routes to run a day behind
by Staff Reports | September 12, 2017 7:53 am
Manning Mayor Julia Nelson announced that city trash pickup will run a day behind, with Monday’s route being completed Tuesday.
by Staff Reports | September 12, 2017 7:53 am
Manning Mayor Julia Nelson announced that city trash pickup will run a day behind, with Monday’s route being completed Tuesday.
© Copyright 2017 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.