Irma downgraded, threat still high winds and rain

Hurricane Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm overnight, but the midlands and Clarendon County areas can still expect to see some fierce winds and heavy rains Monday afternoon.

Showers and gusts of up to 20 mph are already in the area and will intensify as the day progresses. Heavy rain and wind with gusts up to 50 mph will pervade the afternoon and evening hours. There is a possibility of flooding and isolated tornadoes throughout the day Monday.