LMA cancels school for Monday, Tuesday

After extensive reviews of forecast information and after conversations with state and local authorities/emergency management, Laurence Manning Academy will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

“Our decision to close is for the safety of our Laurence Manning families,” said a statement on the school’s Facebook page. “Once we know more about the impact that Irma has had on our area, we will make any further decisions and necessary announcements regarding our timeline to return to school and, if warranted, any further delays or closings. We pray for everyone’s safety. Please use this time to protect your families and homes, as well as to help those in need in our community.”