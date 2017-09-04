WorkKeys testing free through Sept. 30
The ACT WorkKeys tests are changing. Through Sept. 30, current WorkKeys assessments in Reading for Information, Applied Mathematics and Locating Information will be given at no charge starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the F.E. DuBose Center at Central Carolina Technical College in Manning. Beginning Oct. 1, a new battery of tests will be offered, and a fee is likely. So, free WorkKeys testing ends Sept. 30. Schedule your appointment today by calling (803) 473-2531.
