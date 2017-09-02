Afterschool program works to ease burden on parents

Marsha Evans, owner and founder of Higher Learning Community After School Program, said she is committed to helping local afterschool students. The program emphasizes academic responsibilities for its members.

Evans started the afterschool program because she saw a need in her community. She said that there is an overwhelming need for homework assistance to help alleviate academic struggles. The program is geared toward the parent that works a lot.

“Parents must work, and I am one of those parents,” Evans said. “When parents are at work and children are being cared for by others, homework often falls by the wayside or is not emphasized. Children need help at times and if the parent or parents have more than one job, homework is often not prioritized. That’s where we come in. Homework, after all, is a part of the child’s academic success.”

Part of the application process is an interview with the applicant’s parents to discuss and plan personal, as well as, academic struggles and needs of the child. Evans said that it is the foundation for our program that we use to build upon for each child.

“We not only help with homework but we ensure that the child is learning,” Evans said. “Parents are required to add me to the child’s visitor list at their school, so that we are permitted to talk with their teachers to learn what areas the child struggles in from the teachers.”

The HLCASP offers one-on-one and group tutoring three days per week, both group and individual tutoring is emphasized to offer the child diversity in learning techniques.

“We found also that offering the child frequent breaks to go outside, play a little kickball and talk with peers helps them to work that much harder when they come back inside to resume homework responsibilities,” said Evans. “At the beginning of each school year, we like to give each child a back pack filled with school supplies and a $10 gift card.”

Older youth in the community are offered chance to participate in HLCASP’s mentor volunteer program. The mentor “Buddy” program is open to students in 11th and 12th grades from local schools. The volunteer will be partnered with a child that has similar future goals.

For each hour of volunteer time, the youth (mentor) will earn points to be used toward college application fees, sports and or academic camps.

The afterschool program is located on Boyce Street. For more information visit the program’s website at info@higher-learning-program.com or call (803)-696-4245.