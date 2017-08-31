Summerton VFW to meet third Thursday
by Submitted by Reader | August 31, 2017 12:28 pm
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 11078 of Summerton will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the VFW Post on Cantey Street, directly behind First Citizens Bank. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. All members and potential new members are invited to attend. For more information, call Post Commander Carl A. Farley at (803) 478-7593 or (803) 460-8910.
